Bringing Australian supercomputing up to speed

High-performance computing in Australia needs an upgrade.

Our existing supercomputers won’t last beyond the end of the decade. We need a plan for the next generation of data infrastructure to power our research, defence and industry. The Academy is calling for a national strategy, backed by at least one exascale capability hosted here, to secure our future prosperity and security. Exascale supercomputing is 1,000 times faster than Australia's current fastest supercomputer and is essential to power industries, science, and our AI and quantum future.