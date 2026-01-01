R&D: A smart investment

In an era of massive geopolitical, technological and environmental disruption, investing in science is not a luxury. It is a strategic necessity.

Countries around the world know this, which is why they have pivoted to meet geopolitical challenges by investing in R&D. Scientific research drives innovation, boosts productivity, grows the economy, and allows us to flourish and stay safe in a rapidly changing world. But in Australia, government and private investment in research and development is at record low, and our science system is at breaking point. The Academy is calling for a 10-year investment plan to reverse the funding backslide and restore Australia’s R&D capability.