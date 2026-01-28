Submission – Inquiry into clean indoor air

The Academy commends the Parliament of NSW for recognising the threat posed by poor indoor air quality to health and productivity through launching an inquiry into this important issue.

Last year, the Academy published Indoor air: the science of indoor air and pathways to improve indoor air quality in Australia.

The report addresses the terms of reference of the inquiry in detail. From this report, the Academy emphasises two core messages:

There is a robust and growing body of scientific evidence showing that poor indoor air quality has a negative impact on our health and wellbeing. There are known and available technological and policy solutions to improve indoor air quality.

Australia should introduce enforceable indoor air quality performance standards in public buildings. The Academy recommends a phased approach, leveraging Australia’s successful workplace health and safety framework that enables Commonwealth leadership and state and territory alignment.

We have the scientific evidence, technological capacity and policy tools to act now. The responsibility and the opportunity sit with government, industry and academia to work together to implement evidence-informed solutions to deliver healthier indoor air for everyone.