Bright Minds, Bold Voices: Reimagining how we fly

The future of air travel is coming, powered by this homegrown collaboration.

Project Sunrise is Qantas’ bold leap into the future of ultra-long-haul travel, backed by evidence-based research by scientists at the Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney.

This bold project has transformed fundamental discoveries about circadian biology into real-life impact – reimagining in-flight lighting, movement, nutrition and sleep to reduce jet lag and improve travellers' wellbeing with scientifically measurable benefits.

Their research has informed the design of next-generation aircraft, built with futuristic cabin features helping passengers arrive more rested, alert, and ready to go.

In conversation with ABC Canberra's Lish Fejer, we’ll hear from two leaders of the project:

Vanessa Hudson is Qantas Group CEO and Managing Director. She is leading the airline towards Project Sunrise take-off, with the first flights scheduled for 2027.

Professor Stephen Simpson AC FAA FRS is leading the team of researchers from Charles Perkins Centre, using real-world passenger data to enhance the in-flight experience and inform the next generation of specially designed ultra-long-range aircraft.

