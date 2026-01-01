Bright Minds, Bold Voices: Reimagining how we fly

Join us to explore a groundbreaking Australian partnership that is set to change the way we travel the world.
Bright Minds Bold Voices

The future of air travel is coming, powered by this homegrown collaboration.

Project Sunrise is Qantas’ bold leap into the future of ultra-long-haul travel, backed by evidence-based research by scientists at the Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney.

This bold project has transformed fundamental discoveries about circadian biology into real-life impact – reimagining in-flight lighting, movement, nutrition and sleep to reduce jet lag and improve travellers' wellbeing with scientifically measurable benefits.

Their research has informed the design of next-generation aircraft, built with futuristic cabin features helping passengers arrive more rested, alert, and ready to go.

In conversation with ABC Canberra's Lish Fejer, we’ll hear from two leaders of the project:

  • Vanessa Hudson is Qantas Group CEO and Managing Director. She is leading the airline towards Project Sunrise take-off, with the first flights scheduled for 2027.
  • Professor Stephen Simpson AC FAA FRS is leading the team of researchers from Charles Perkins Centre, using real-world passenger data to enhance the in-flight experience and inform the next generation of specially designed ultra-long-range aircraft.

This event is for everyone including students, professionals, academics, policymakers, lifelong learners, and those simply curious about how science is shaping our future.

 

Event details

Date: Tuesday 14 April 2026

Time: Canapés and drinks are served from 5.30pm, with the talks (and the livestream) at 6.00 – 7.00pm AEST

Venue: The Shine Dome, 15 Gordon Street, Acton, ACT (and free online livestream)

Cost: $22pp ($17pp for students)

 

Speakers

Vanessa Hudson is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Qantas Group. She has worked for Australia’s national carrier for three decades, including in senior roles spanning finance, sales and distribution, and product and service. Prior to becoming CEO in September 2023, Vanessa was Group Chief Financial Officer for four years, including through the pandemic and the airline’s recovery. Vanessa has a Bachelor of Business and was admitted as a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1994.
Professor Stephen Simpson is an internationally recognised leader in nutritional science, renowned for transforming how we understand diet, health and ageing. He was the inaugural director of the Charles Perkins Centre at the University of Sydney. His pioneering research has reshaped global thinking on nutrition, influencing policy, practice and public debate worldwide. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science, and a member of the Academy’s Council as the Spokesperson for Engagement.

 

Series details

More about the series

The Australian Academy of Science’s public speaker series in 2026 will explore today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions, underpinned by science.

Each event will pair a prominent public figure with a top scientist or innovator. Together with ABC Canberra’s Lish Fejer, they will explore the big issues shaping our future, and the important role science and research plays in everyday life.

Find out more about the Bright Minds, Bold Voices speaker series

Series passes are available until Tuesday 14 April. Individual event tickets can be purchased at any time.

 

Series host

The Academy is pleased to welcome back ABC's Lish Fejer as the host for all the events across this series. As a seasoned radio broadcaster and passionate science communicator, Lish will deliver illuminating sessions with her engaging style and thought-provoking questions.

Series convenor

Thank you to our convenor for 2026:

  • Professor Stephen Simpson AC FAA FRS, University of Sydney

