2027 award and funding opportunities now open
The Australian Academy of Science offers two types of opportunities for scientists:
- Honorific awards recognise outstanding contributions to the advancement of science across the career spectrum.
- Funding opportunities support scientists to undertake research projects or travel and deliver lectures both nationally and internationally.
Explore all the 2027 honorific awards and funding opportunities that are now open below.
New for 2027
Expressions of interest are now open for the inaugural Workshop Series.
This award provides funding of up to $40,000 for researchers to run small specialist workshops that focus on current issues and advance Australian science and society.
2027 Academy honorific awards
Nominations for the Academy’s prestigious honorific awards for scientific excellence close 1 May 2026.
Premier awards
- Matthew Flinders Medal and Lecture (physical sciences)
- Ruby Payne-Scott Medal and Lecture (any branch of the physical and biological sciences)
Career awards
- David Craig Medal and Lecture (chemistry)
- Hannan Medal (pure mathematics)
- Jaeger Medal (Australian Earth science)
- Suzanne Cory Medal (biological sciences excluding biomedical sciences)
- Thomas Ranken Lyle Medal (mathematics or physics)
Mid-career awards
- Jacques Miller Medal (experimental biomedicine)
- Nancy Millis Medal (any branch of the physical and biological sciences)
Early-career awards
- Anton Hales Medal (Earth sciences)
- Brian Anderson Medal (information and communications technology)
- Christopher Heyde Medal (pure mathematics, applied, computational and financial mathematics)
- Dorothy Hill Medal (Earth sciences)
- Fenner Medal (biology, excluding biomedical sciences)
- Gottschalk Medal (biomedical sciences)
- John Booker Medal (engineering sciences)
- Le Fèvre Medal (chemistry)
- Moran Medal (statistical science)
- Pawsey Medal (physics)
- Ruth Stephens Gani Medal (human genetics)
2027 Academy funding opportunities
Applications close 1 June 2026.
Research awards
- Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scientist Award
- Margaret Middleton Fund for Endangered Australian Native Vertebrate Animals
- Max Day Environmental Science Fellowship Award
- Moran Award for History of Science Research
- Thomas Davies Research Grant for Marine, Soil and Plant Biology
- WH Gladstones Population and Environment Fund
Travelling fellowships
- Selby Fellowship for overseas scientists to visit Australian scientific centres
- David Vaux Research Integrity Fellowship Award for Australian scientists to present workshops and lectures in Australia
Workshop funding
- Workshop Series for scientists in any field to hold small specialist workshops
More about our awards and funding opportunities
