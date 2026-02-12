2027 award and funding opportunities now open

It’s time to celebrate excellence and support brilliant ideas. The Academy’s honorific and funding awards for 2027 are now open for application.
  • 2 mins read
Image Description

The Australian Academy of Science offers two types of opportunities for scientists: 

  • Honorific awards recognise outstanding contributions to the advancement of science across the career spectrum.
  • Funding opportunities support scientists to undertake research projects or travel and deliver lectures both nationally and internationally. 

Explore all the 2027 honorific awards and funding opportunities that are now open below.

 

 

New for 2027 

Expressions of interest are now open for the inaugural Workshop Series.  

This award provides funding of up to $40,000 for researchers to run small specialist workshops that focus on current issues and advance Australian science and society. 

 

 

2027 Academy honorific awards 

Nominations for the Academy’s prestigious honorific awards for scientific excellence close 1 May 2026.

How to nominate

Premier awards 

Career awards 

Mid-career awards 

Early-career awards 

 

 

2027 Academy funding opportunities 

Applications close 1 June 2026. 

Research awards 

Travelling fellowships 

Workshop funding 

  • Workshop Series for scientists in any field to hold small specialist workshops

 

 

More about our awards and funding opportunities 

Download 

This content is also available as a PDF flyer. 

2027 Honorific awards and funding flyer PDF ( 244 KB )