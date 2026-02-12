2027 award and funding opportunities now open

The Australian Academy of Science offers two types of opportunities for scientists:

Honorific awards recognise outstanding contributions to the advancement of science across the career spectrum.

Funding opportunities support scientists to undertake research projects or travel and deliver lectures both nationally and internationally.

Explore all the 2027 honorific awards and funding opportunities that are now open below.

New for 2027

Expressions of interest are now open for the inaugural Workshop Series.

This award provides funding of up to $40,000 for researchers to run small specialist workshops that focus on current issues and advance Australian science and society.

2027 Academy honorific awards

Nominations for the Academy’s prestigious honorific awards for scientific excellence close 1 May 2026.

How to nominate