Check out the new Editor’s Choice article in Historical Records of Australian Science

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Academy’s journal, Historical Records of Australian Science (HRAS).

Celebrate with us by sharing your favourite articles, or by checking out the journal’s recent issues.

If you’re looking for a new highlight, try our HRAS Editor’s Choice and dive into the fascinating history of Australian science diplomacy in ‘Scientific attaché in Moscow: The 1944 appointment of Professor Eric Ashby to the Australian Legation in Soviet Russia’.

All Fellows have full access to six decades’ worth of HRAS articles through the Fellow’s Portal on the Academy website. Many recent articles, like the account of Ashby, are also open access and can be shared widely.

If you have, or find, a favourite HRAS article, please let us know and it could be featured in an online collection on CSIRO Publishing’s website to help promote it to future readers.