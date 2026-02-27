Global engagement in action: Academy leadership through the InterAcademy Partnership

Australian expertise contributes to new global report on wildlife and AI

The InterAcademy Partnership (IAP) has released a new report, Wildfire modelling and artificial intelligence, examining the strengths and limitations of current wildfire prediction models and calling for stronger international collaboration and integration of science into policy and practice.

The publication stems from an international workshop held in Madrid in March 2025, convened with the Royal Spanish Academy of Sciences and supported by the US National Academies.

The Academy contributed to this work through Professor Jason Sharples FTSE, who represented Australia at the workshop.

Drawing on Australia’s expertise in fire behaviour and extreme events, Professor Sharples provided insights to discussions on the complementary roles of physics-based, hybrid and AI-driven modelling approaches, underscoring the value of coordinated international effort to address increasingly complex global fire risks.

Academy well represented at IAP General Assembly

The Academy was also represented at the IAP 2025 Triennial Conference and General Assembly in Cairo by Foreign Secretary Professor Frances Separovic AO FAA, Head of International Affairs Ms Nancy Pritchard, and Fellow Dr Surinder Singh FAA FTSE. With more than 150 participants from 68 countries, the meeting focused on bridging science, policy and society in an era of transformation.

Professor Separovic spoke on trust in science and strengthening academy impact, while Dr Singh joined a panel on responsible and sustainable AI for society.

Together, these engagements highlight the Academy’s strong partnership with IAP and the important role of Australian expertise in shaping international dialogue and evidence-based responses to complex global risks.