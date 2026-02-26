Opportunities for scientists: February 2026

Seeds of Science, Asia opens second round

Following a successful inaugural round, the International Science Council Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific (ISC RFP-AP) is pleased to launch the second round of the Seeds of Science, Asia program.

Seeds of Science is an opportunity for scientists, researchers, academics and practitioners in Asia to share their knowledge and insights with members of the scientific community and policymakers in their respective countries. Equally, it is an opportunity for policymakers, civil servants, and government officials to explore how science advice can best support their work, and to provide relevant advice to scientists about the complexities of policymaking, and how science can be efficiently integrated therein.

This year the program is expanding to include partnerships with Australia. Seeds of Science, Asia will be offering grants of up to A$15,000 each to successful applicants with well-outlined proposals to organise workshops, trainings, focused advocacies and wider activities promoting science advice at an institutional or national level in their respective countries. Successful applicants will be mentored by experts at the science-policy nexus who will provide valuable guidance and support for the successful implementation of their workshops.

Visit the ISC RFP-AP website for more information and to apply

Applications close 27 April 2026.