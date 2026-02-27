Research round-up: Quolls, dingoes and bushfires

The Academy is pleased to partner with CSIRO Publishing Journals to champion Australian science excellence. In this regular research round-up series, we feature recent discoveries reported in CSIRO Publishing Journals.

Indigenous knowledge reveals decline of Pilbara northern quolls

"This is the one you got to take care of when I’m gone; this is the very important one.” Heather Samson, Martu Elder of the western desert of WA, remembers her father’s words about wiminyji, the northern quoll.

Across their two lifetimes, numbers of wiminyji have rapidly dwindled. The small carnivorous marsupials used to be everywhere in rocky and sandy Country, Martu Elders say.

The quolls disappeared in the mid-20th century, as invasive predators (cats and foxes) arrived and ‘wrong-way fire’ disrupted traditional burning practices.

Martu Elders shared these insights with researchers as part of ninti, or knowledge sessions, held on Country close to a population of wiminyji first detected by western scientists in 2012.

The Elders’ knowledge fills critical gaps in scientific understanding of where wiminyji once lived, and highlights the importance of Indigenous perspectives in conservation.

