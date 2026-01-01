See how we put science into action – shaping policy, connecting globally, and supporting researchers.
Discover how our strategic and societal priorities come together to shape the Academy's work.
Get to know the Academy – our purpose, people, and proud history.
Follow science in action through our news, commentary and events.
Curious is your go-to source for clear, reliable science - exploring big questions and everyday wonders, all backed by expert review. Perfect for anyone with a curious mind!
Based at the Australian Academy of Science, the Regional Focal Point convenes the scientific community in Asia-Pacific and acts as a hub for ISC Members and activities in the region.
Australian Academy of Science Education delivers evidence-based education programs to support effective science and mathematics teaching and learning in Australian schools.
The Shine Dome in Canberra is a distinctive and historically significant venue, known for its iconic architecture and connection to Australian science and innovation. We have a variety of venue spaces for small to large groups and invite you to explore our unique venue offerings.
Future Earth Australia is a national platform that connects researchers, governments, industry and society to support sustainability transitions.
Australian taxonomists discover more new species every year than almost any other country in the world. We are working to accelerate the discovery of all Australia's species, before it's too late.