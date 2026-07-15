Submitted by sudeepm on
Expertise
Botany
Dedicated first name
Winifred
Dedicated last name
Curtis
Dedicated salutation
Dr
Dedication link
https://www.rbg.vic.gov.au/media/4wmpi40n/muelleria_24_p25-30_kantvilas_winif...
Dedication status
Approved
Donors
Donor first name
Michael
Donor last name
Barber
Donor salutation
Professor
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Scientific achievement
Wrote books about Tasmanian Flora.
Tile number
3
Tile row
5
Tile section
i
Dedication
Dr Winfred Curtis AM, Tasmanian botanist, 1905-2005, "whose texts defined Tasmanian flora.‚Äù Dedicated by Professor Michael Barber FAA.