Science beyond borders

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Japan Regional Collaborations Programme Across the themes of health, environmental sustainability and science solutions in developing countries, this series of videos made for the Australian Government-funded Regional Collaborations Programme emphasises the importance of collaborations to science and technology outcomes. It also shows us the value of removing barriers for scientific collaboration throughout the Asia-Pacific and celebrates the achievements of our region’s researchers. Learn more about the Regional Collaborations Programme. Global efforts to beat hepatitis B The International Coalition for the Elimination of Hepatitis B linked researchers in different parts of the world, including Professor Sharon Lewin from the Doherty Institute, ensuring the same methods are used to study people receiving various treatments and allowing for the best possible solutions to be found to cure this infectious disease.

Small devices solving big problems Rather than people needing to visit a clinic to test for things such as cancer, smart devices could soon make the process as simple as cleaning your teeth at home, the same way at-home COVID tests simplified testing. Associate Professor Craig Priest says regional collaboration makes all the difference because these types of innovations require support from a range of experts, in different parts of the world.

Teeth reveal secrets of the past Professor Tanya Smith from the Australian National University is a human evolutionary biologist whose research is shedding light on historic climates and living conditions throughout the Asia-Pacific. She collaborates with archaeologists, geochemists and Earth scientists to create the broadest possible story about an individual’s life. She does this by studying teeth – very old teeth – which serve as a ‘black box’ for our bodies.

Personal mission to improve stroke outcomes Dr Hoang Phan’s reasons for studying medicine were very personal. Her adoptive mother died from a stroke – the leading cause of death and disability in her native Vietnam. Dr Phan’s goal is to support people who have suffered a stroke to recover to maximum potential, so together with Professor Dominique Cadilhac of Monash Uni, they embarked on a program to build the capacity of clinicians in Vietnam.

Every island ‘has a story to tell’ Associate Professor Sarah Hamylton has been working closely with scientists from Indonesia’s Universitas Hasanuddin to study two groups of islands – one in Indonesia and one in Australia. Their partnership is helping to unlock the mysteries of the coastlines as climate change muddies the waters ahead.

Tackling asbestos beyond borders Around 4000 Australians lose their lives to asbestos-related diseases each year. It lurks in unexpected places such as under old tiling and in pipes. Associate Professor Sonja Klebe leads the team at the Asbestos Diseases Research Institute working to help developing countries counter their own growing problems with asbestos.

Australian–Chinese science in the spotlight China is an important collaborative partner for Australia in science and research. Research collaborations beyond international borders allow the exchange of knowledge to overcome society’s biggest challenges, including creating sustainable energy, feeding the world and improving chronic disease outcomes. Learn more about the scientific relationship between Australia and China The world's largest radio telescope Professor Elaine Sadler and Dr George Hobbs of CSIRO, and Associate Professor Shi Dai of Western Sydney University, describe their collaborative astronomy research using the world’s largest radio telescope. English:

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‘Lazy plants’ threaten global biosecurity Professor Jim Whelan of La Trobe University and Professor Huixia Shou of Zhejiang University tell the story of their collaborative research on food security in agriculture. English:

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What caused China’s high rate of diabetes? Professor Mark Cooper and Dr Zhonglin Chai, both from Monash University, share how China and Australia collaborate to increase health outcomes from diabetes in both nations. English:

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Global scientific effort to save mangroves Professor Catherine Lovelock of the University of Queensland and Professor Joe Lee of the Chinese University of Hong Kong feature in this video about the international collaborations that are helping to save vital mangrove ecosystems. English:

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Powering the world with green energy Colleagues from the University of Western Australia, Professor Eric May and Professor Dongke Zhang, collaborate with researchers in China to improve green energy technology and reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. English:

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This video series was produced by the Australian Academy of Science and supported by the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations. This is an Australian Government initiative. India@75 This series was produced by the Australian Academy of Science and DFAT to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and Australia and India’s close bilateral relationship. Learn more about the contributions of Australia’s dynamic Indian diaspora to the sciences. The scientists creating a better future for Australia and India Academy Fellows Professor Mahananda Dasgupta, Dr Surinder Singh and Professor Veena Sahajwalla are part of a cohort of Indian-Australian scientists at the forefront of ground-breaking research.

The Indian-Australian scientist improving climate and air quality predictions Dr Ashok Luhar of CSIRO’s Climate Science Centre has been studying the impact of greenhouse gases and pollutants in our atmosphere for more than three decades. His pioneering work has helped improve climate models in Australia and around the world.

Drought-proofing crops in Australia and India Dr Gupta Vadakattu is a Senior Research Scientist at CSIRO Food and Agriculture who is looking into ways to improve crop health, and ultimately increase crop yield.

Australian science tackling water quality in the Ganges Dr Anu Kumar is a Principal Research Scientist at CSIRO Land and Water. Her team is looking at the impacts that chemicals from sewage and industries have on our health and the environment. This research is an example of scientific collaboration between Australia and India that is helping to tackle global health and environmental challenges.

The Australian technology slowing the spread of dengue fever Dr Prasad Paradkar is a senior research scientist at CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness. His team is working on research to genetically engineer mosquitoes, preventing them from transmitting diseases such as dengue or Zika.

Better data to fight fires in Australia and India Scientific collaboration between Australia and India is strengthening bushfire adaptation efforts in both countries. Dr Chandrama Sarker of CSIRO’s bushfire adaptation team improving the way Australia maps bushfire-prone areas and how we can lessen their impact.

Australia–Japan science collaborations Japan and Australia, two global leaders in science, have a rich history of working together. It is now over 40 years since the bilateral science and technology treaty between the two countries was signed. Read more about the long, fruitful history of Japanese-Australian collaboration in STEM Australia and Japan science collaboration A long, fruitful history of Japanese-Australian collaboration in STEM.

Nobel Laureates offer hope to young scientists Meetings with Nobel Laureates prove how networks forged as a young scientist can result in connections that continue across a whole career.