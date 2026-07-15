Submitted by sudeepm on
Dedicated first name
Dorothy
Dedicated last name
Hodgkin
Dedicated salutation
Dr
Dedication link
https://science.org.au/about-us/academy-fellows/discover-our-fellows/dorothy-ho…
Dedication status
Approved
Donors
Donor first name
Robyn
Donor last name
Owens
Donor salutation
Professor
Fellow
Dorothy Hodgkin
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Tile number
21
Tile row
1
Tile section
vi
Dedication
Professor Dorothy Hodgkin OM FAA FRS Nobel Laureate¬†(1910 - 1994). Corresponding Member. Chemistry, Crystallography. In 1955-57, she published the structure of vitamin B12, the vitamin deficient in pernicious anaemia and received the Nobel Prize in 1964 for this work.¬† Dedicated by Professor Robyn Owens FAA. Both women studied at Somerville College, Oxford.