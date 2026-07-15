Submitted by sudeepm on
Dedicated first name
Brian
Dedicated last name
Lawn
Dedicated salutation
Professor
Dedication link
https://science.org.au/about-us/academy-fellows/discover-our-fellows/brian-lawn
Dedication status
Approved
Donors
Donor first name
Jim S
Donor last name
Williams
Donor salutation
Professor
Fellow
Brian Lawn
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Tile number
19
Tile row
3
Tile section
v
Dedication
Dr Brian Lawn FAA NAE (1938 - ). Pioneer in brittle fracture, fracture mechanics, indentation, biomechanics. Outstanding mentor, wonderful role model, colleague and friend. Elected Corresponding Member of the Australian Academy of Science in 2012.