Submitted by sudeepm on
Dedicated first name
Theo John (Tim)
Dedicated last name
Marshall
Dedication link
https://peopleaustralia.anu.edu.au/biography/marshall-theo-john-tim-13466
Dedication status
Approved
Donors
Donor first name
Jenny
Donor last name
Graves
Donor salutation
Professor
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Tile number
37
Tile row
4
Tile section
x
Dedication
Theo John (Tim) Marshall AM. CSIRO Soils Physics (1937 - 1965). Developed the Marshall equation describing the movement of water in soil. Dedicated by Professor Jennifer Marshall Graves.