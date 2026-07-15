Submitted by sudeepm on
Dedicated first name
Raghunath
Dedicated last name
Mashelkar
Dedicated salutation
Professor
Dedication link
http://www.mashelkar.com/
Dedication status
Approved
Donors
Donor first name
Chennupati
Donor last name
Jagadish
Donor salutation
Professor
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Tile number
46
Tile row
2
Tile section
xii
Dedication
Professor Raghunath Mashelkar Padma Vibhushan FAA FRS NAS NAE FTSE. National Research Professor, National Innovation Foundation of India. Dedicated by Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC FAA FTSE.