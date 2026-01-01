Shine Dome Open Day 2026

The iconic, heritage-listed Shine Dome will open its doors as part of the 2026 Canberra and Region Heritage Festival.

The Shine Dome has been a much-loved feature of the Canberra landscape since its award-winning construction in 1959. Its mid-century modern fittings and furnishings are timeless and elegant, and its spaces airy and retro-futuristic. It reflects some of the more adventurous architectural ideas of its time, and remains one of the most unusual buildings in Australia.

Make the most of this rare chance to explore the home of Australian science, the Shine Dome, with a behind-the-scenes tour. Fellows and staff of the Australian Academy of Science will conduct guided tours revealing intriguing stories and hidden details preserved within the walls of this unique building, from its construction to the present day.

If you’re interested in architecture, Australian science, or simply curious to know what lies beyond the moat, this tour is for you.

Tickets will be available to purchase from mid-March, in line with the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival. Bookings will be essential.

Limited onsite parking is available in the Academy car park, accessible from Gordon Street between the Shine Dome and Marcus Clarke Street.

The Shine Dome is a short walk from the New Acton precinct, hotels, the Australian National University, and within comfortable walking distances of local tourist attractions, cafés and city shops.

Event details

Date: Friday 17 April 2026

Time: Tours will run every half an hour from 10.00am to 4.30pm. Allow up to 40 minutes for your tour.

Venue: The Shine Dome, 15 Gordon Street, Acton, ACT

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for concession/student, $7.50 for children 6–12 years (5 and under free)

Booking: Tickets will be available to purchase from mid-March, via this webpage.

Additional information