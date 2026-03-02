Indigenous scientists recognised for climate resilience research

The Australian Academy of Science has awarded its 2026 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scientist Award to Dr Cassandra Sedran-Price from the University of Sydney and Mr Jacob Birch from the University of Queensland.

The award recognises high-impact research by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander PhD students and early- and mid-career scientists working across the physical and biological sciences.

Seed banks to safeguard Country and culture

Dr Sedran-Price is driving research that positions seed banking as a frontline response to climate change. Her work demonstrates how community-led seed banks can protect culturally significant plant species while creating new opportunities in bush foods, education and environmental healing.

Working with Bundjalung Tribal Society through their property Namabunda Farm in Alstonville, New South Wales, Dr Sedran-Price is integrating Indigenous knowledge with contemporary science to safeguard biodiversity and strengthen community wellbeing through development of the on-Country seed bank.

“I share this award with Bundjalung Tribal Society, whose vision and guidance continue to strengthen and inspire this work grounded in Country, culture and climate resilience,” said Dr Sedran-Price, a Muruwari woman of the Gangugari clan and the first person in her family to attend university.

She said the recognition signals a broader shift in Australian research.

“The Academy’s acknowledgement of this community-led, on-Country science reflects the growing importance of Indigenous leadership, knowledge systems and governance in research.”

Reviving native grains to rebuild resilience

Mr Birch is restoring native grain systems to strengthen food security in climate-vulnerable regions. His research focuses on reintroducing drought-tolerant species adapted to Australia’s harsh conditions as a foundation for Indigenous-led economic development.

“The northern Murray–Darling Basin is highly susceptible to climate change, so we are rebuilding resilience in the landscape through species like ganalay, which is incredibly drought tolerant,” said Mr Birch, a Gamilaraay man, PhD candidate and Managing Director of social enterprise Yaamarra & Yarral.

He said the award will accelerate community benefit.

“This award funding will allow me to advance this research and it’s the whole community that will benefit.”

About the award

Up to $20,000 is available to support outstanding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander PhD students and early- to mid-career scientists. Applications are now open for the 2027 award and close 1 June 2026.

Later this year, the Academy will host experts from Aotearoa New Zealand and Canada in Canberra from 18 to 20 November for the third summit of the Tri-Academy Partnership on Indigenous Engagement, strengthening international collaboration in Indigenous science and leadership.