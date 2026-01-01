Andrew (Andy) Cole 1924–2024

Andy Cole (1924–2024) was a world leader in the infrared spectroscopy of small gas molecules, a field in which he had international collaborators in the UK, Europe, Japan, Canada, and the United States. After studying and working overseas, he spent his career at the University of Western Australia, rising from senior lecturer (1955–7) to have a personal chair in 1969 and serve as Professor of Physical and Inorganic Chemistry and Head of Department from 1971 to 1989. He was interested in science education at all levels, and together with Don Watts and Bob Bucat published a textbook for high school students, Chemical properties and reactions. He received multiple awards and honours including the Leighton Medal of the Royal Australian Chemical Institute in 1984. Andy was a prominent member of the Physical Chemistry Division of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. He was elected a Fellow of Australian Academy of Science in 1974. A talented cricketer and hockey player in his youth, in retirement, he enjoyed golf, travelling and looking after his 10 grandchildren with his wife Ursula.

Download the memoir