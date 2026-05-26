Australian perspectives of early- and mid-career researchers: 2025 survey report

This report presents the findings of a 2025 survey of 334 early- and mid-career researchers (EMCRs) working across Australian universities and research organisations.

The survey was developed by members of the Executive Committee of the EMCR forum at the Australian Academy of science in order to capture the perspectives of the EMCR community on key aspects of the research system.

The survey explores EMCR experiences across a range of areas, including:

access to research funding through the Australian Research Council and the National Health and Medical Research Council

experiences with higher degree research supervision and peer review

career progression and mobility.

Responses were collected anonymously to enable candid feedback on the challenges and conditions shaping this career stage.

Three key themes emerged from the survey:

Career uncertainty is widespread . While many EMCRs remain committed to research and academic careers, this is often conditional on access to stable roles and clear progression pathways, with many reporting uncertainty about their long-term future.

. While many EMCRs remain committed to research and academic careers, this is often conditional on access to stable roles and clear progression pathways, with many reporting uncertainty about their long-term future. Barriers to participation are consistent across the cohort and are closely tied to the structure of research funding. High competition, emphasis on track record and insecure employment limit access to funding and constrain the ability of EMCRs to build independent research careers.

across the cohort and are closely tied to the structure of research funding. High competition, emphasis on track record and insecure employment limit access to funding and constrain the ability of EMCRs to build independent research careers. Mobility and attrition risks are increasing. Frequent movement to secure roles is common and is accompanied by growing uncertainty about remaining in academia or Australia, raising concerns about workforce retention and future research capability.

Taken together, the findings suggest a misalignment between the aspirations and capabilities of EMCRs and the structural conditions in which they operate. They identify a set of persistent structural barriers that influence career progression and talent retention. Addressing these challenges will be important to strengthening career pathways and sustaining Australia’s future research capacity.

This survey is the first in a planned series of annual consultations with the EMCR community. Over time, it will allow the Academy to track workforce trends and build an evidence base to inform ongoing policy engagement.

Find out more in the 2025 EMCR survey data dashboard

Explore the data