Submission – Australian Tertiary Education Commission (ATEC) on university research specialisation

The Academy supports flexibility for universities to deliver high-quality research and scale in areas of strength and comparative advantage, as recommended in the Ambitious Australia report. Changes to the regulations to relax the requirement for research breadth would support institutions to develop research depth, critical mass and internationally competitive capability.

In implementing changes to standards for university research breadth, ATEC’s stewardship role for the sector must ensure that Australia can maintain research excellence and scale in critical national capability areas.

The Academy recommends: