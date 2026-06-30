Submission – Belém Mission to 1.5

The Academy reaffirms the critical need to reduce global warming to well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

It is now virtually impossible to limit global warming to 1.5°C without a period of overshoot, and pathways with overshoot involve considerable uncertainty. This fact should not deter action, rather it should accelerate it.

Based on current policies globally, we are on track to see warming of 2.8°C.

The economic, health, social, environmental, political and human costs of dealing with the likely consequences of this degree of warming far exceed the costs of limiting warming to 1.5°C.

Urgent and ambitious action is required to limit warming as much as possible. Every fraction of a degree of warming matters. As does the length and peak of overshoot.

This submission draws on Australia’s experience in science-informed climate action, with broader opportunities for parties in the Asia-Pacific and Southern Hemisphere.

As incoming COP31 President of Negotiations, Australia occupies a unique platform to model credible, ambitious action. The science capability investments and policy commitments recommended here are part of demonstrating that leadership in practice.

The submission addresses actions and barriers related to Australia’s science capability that have the potential to advance ambition and implementation of Australia’s Nationally Determined Contribution and National Adaptation Plan, as well as areas where Australia can exercise regional leadership in the Asia-Pacific.

The Academy recommends that: