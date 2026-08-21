Submission – Draft Australian Medical Research and Innovation Strategy 2026–2031 and the associated Medical Research Future Fund Priorities 2026–28

The Australian Academy of Science's submission on the Draft Australian medical research and innovation strategy 2026–2031 and the associated Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) priorities 2026–28 broadly supports the direction of the proposed strategy, particularly its focus on research excellence, workforce capability and translational research.

The Academy highlights several areas for improvement, including the need for clearer articulation of the MRFF's unique role within the broader national health and medical research ecosystem, stronger integration with the National health and medical research strategy, and a more explicit commitment to sustained investment across the research continuum.

The submission recommends enhancements such as embedding global leadership through international partnerships – especially with Pacific nations, strengthening evaluation and continuous learning, and expanding cross-cutting principles to include mental health and quality of life.

It also calls for a more integrated approach to data interoperability, secure governance and support for indirect research costs.

The Academy suggests refining priorities to address workforce development in AI, integrated digital health systems, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander research leadership, advanced therapeutics, environmental health impacts and determinants of health.

Additionally, it advocates for a prioritisation framework, robust evaluation mechanisms, and greater emphasis on equity – including women's health and intersectionality – to ensure the MRFF delivers measurable improvements in health outcomes and national research capability.