Submission – Getting it right: Building AI infrastructure that works for Australia

The Australian research and development (R&D) sector require a strong policy framework to ensure it is prepared for AI. This framework is needed to guide the development of the necessary infrastructure, ethical guidelines, and educational programs for Australian researchers to harness AI’s potential responsibly and effectively. A coordinated national approach to AI governance will provide clarity and consistency for researchers, support responsible adoption of AI technologies, and strengthen trust in AI-enabled research.

The consultation paper identifies the right risk – that Australia could host AI infrastructure and training while the research outputs, intellectual property and commercial returns accrue offshore. This submission focuses on three critical areas needed to address that risk: high-performance computing infrastructure, mechanisms to support the research and innovation system, and opportunities to strengthen skills, training and education.

The Academy’s central point is that hosting data centres onshore does not bolster AI capability on its own. Capability depends on Australia investing in the high-performance computing and data (HPCD) infrastructure that underpins AI and data-intensive R&D by both the research sector and industry.

The Academy welcomes the consideration of mechanisms to support Australia’s research and innovation system. As Australia is increasingly seen as an attractive destination for foreign data centre investment, this should be leveraged to strengthen domestic research, innovation and industry capability.

The Academy recommends: