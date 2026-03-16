Submission – Impact of microplastics and other toxics on human health

In a submission to the inquiry on the Impact of microplastics and other toxics on human health, the Academy notes that the evidence base for human health impacts of microplastics is limited and uncertain, with major gaps in exposure data and measurement methods.

The Academy emphasises the following key points:

The study of microplastics is a growing field of research, and the conclusions that can be drawn face limitations due to developing analytical techniques and a lack of harmonisation for both the methods used and how results are reported in studies.

Available evidence indicates microplastics are suspected to harm human health. However, given the limitations of analytical techniques, there is considerable uncertainty relating to the specific quantities and types of microplastics that humans are exposed to and are present in the human body. Current evidence on the health impacts of microplastics must be evaluated within the context of these limitations.

The submission provides an overview of the limitations and knowledge gaps in microplastics research to aid in the interpretation of current evidence on the health impacts of microplastics.

Further developments in methods for detecting and quantifying microplastics are required to more confidently identify health risks. Expertise in analytical chemistry will be essential to improve and standardise methodological approaches to measuring microplastics. Expertise in toxicology and ecotoxicological testing is also required. Future multidisciplinary research in this area should be supported.