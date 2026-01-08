Submission – Inquiry into the Value of Skilled Migration to Australia

Australian science and innovation have been profoundly shaped by skilled migrants who have chosen to build their careers in Australia. To take just one indicator, since 2017, 47% of Fellows elected to the Australian Academy of Science were born abroad.

Scientists who migrated to Australia, such as Prime Minister’s Prize for Science winners Professor Michelle Simmons and Professor Lidia Morawska, and Nobel Laureate Professor Brian Schmidt, have driven advances in quantum research, indoor air quality, and astrophysics. Their work has positioned Australia as a global leader and attracted further investment, collaboration and talent. In doing so, they employ Australian early-career researchers, nurture the next generation of scientists, and seed national capability.

Skilled migration is critical to boosting Australia’s scientific capability, productivity and innovation. This capability is essential for Australia to prosper in an era of massive technological, geopolitical and environmental disruption. Investing in scientific and technological capability is an investment in today’s currency of power and prosperity. To benefit from the global race for STEM talent, recruiting top-tier scientists will not only add immediate expertise and knowledge to the Australian pool but also boost the nation’s ability to independently generate and apply vital scientific knowledge and skills in the future, while further strengthening international scientific links and networks.

Scientific skilled migration is an efficient way to boost our national capability, both immediately and over the long term, at reduced cost and amplified effectiveness.

Australia offers unique professional and personal benefits for scientists considering a new future in which their research is valued, respected and impactful.

The Academy recommends: