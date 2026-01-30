Submission – National Environmental Standards for Matters of National Environmental Significance (MNES) and Environmental Offsets
The Academy recommends the draft NES be amended to:
- refine or remove unnecessary discretionary language to strengthen the National Environmental Standards
- include clear definitions, key terms and test criteria, supported by quantifiable thresholds and independent scientific assessment, in the Standards
- amend the language in the draft Standards to ensure the Mitigation Hierarchy steps cannot be bypassed
- add spatial impacts on hydrological systems to the impacts to protected matters that must be considered
- ensure that the Standards for World Heritage and Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Wetlands) accord with Australia’s international obligations as a signatory to the relevant international conventions
- underpin delegation of approvals through bilateral agreements through robust Standards.