Submission – Policy review of the National Competitive Grants Program discussion paper: A new plan for ARC-funded research

The Early- and Mid-Career Researcher Forum (the EMCR Forum) welcomes the goals and focus of the Australian Research Council (ARC) in encouraging high quality and creative early-stage research and recognition of the need to support early-career researchers (ECRs) and the research workforce.

This submission focuses on the proposed changes and their likely intended and unintended consequences on Australia’s EMCR community.

The EMCR Forum recommends: