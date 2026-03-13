Submission – Productivity in Australia

The Academy recommends increasing investment in R&D and STEM to boost productivity, competitiveness and innovation – addressing the chronic underinvestment of the past decade and strategic gaps.
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The Academy recommends that the Australian Government: 

  • recognises the value of R&D as an important driver of productivity growth and considers making new interventions to stimulate R&D activity, as part of the productivity agenda
  • develops a 10-year R&D investment plan to restore national research investment. The Academy’s budget-positive proposal to establish a Research Fund using revenue from an R&D levy should form part of the plan
  • implements the findings of the Strategic Examination of R&D (SERD) to reform our research system and reverse the decline in R&D investment in Australia
  • creates a 10-year strategy for high performance computing and data (HPCD) with focused capability building in next generation HPCD infrastructure. Such infrastructure is essential for progress in both research and industry
  • adopts a national STEM workforce strategy to build a strong, diverse and mobile STEM capability. This will help generate the skilled workforce to create and use innovations that boost productivity
  • establishes enforceable indoor air quality performance standards in public buildings to enable clean indoor air that improves productivity by reducing the transmission of disease, reducing absenteeism, and improving cognitive performance
  • adopts a national circular economy and resource efficiency framework. 

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