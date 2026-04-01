Submission – Queensland's Science and Innovation Strategy
The Academy recommends that the Strategy:
- set clear priority missions to incentivise cross-sector collaboration and coordinate efforts to align with comparative advantage and state objectives
- sustain foundational research and infrastructure capability through long-term investment aligned with state and national priorities
- increase business R&D and industry engagement in research by aligning with Commonwealth incentives, and strengthening industry and research partnerships
- adopt workforce and education as essential pillars of the Strategy to build science capability and secure a strong pipeline of STEM-skilled people
- present a plan to deepen science capability in areas of existing strength and emerging state and national objectives.