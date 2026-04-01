Submission – Queensland's Science and Innovation Strategy

The Academy recommends that Queensland’s Science and Innovation Strategy prioritises fundamental research, workforce development, First Nations knowledge, and mission-driven collaboration to enhance long-term innovation, resilience and global competitiveness.
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The Academy recommends that the Strategy:

  • set clear priority missions to incentivise cross-sector collaboration and coordinate efforts to align with comparative advantage and state objectives
  • sustain foundational research and infrastructure capability through long-term investment aligned with state and national priorities
  • increase business R&D and industry engagement in research by aligning with Commonwealth incentives, and strengthening industry and research partnerships
  • adopt workforce and education as essential pillars of the Strategy to build science capability and secure a strong pipeline of STEM-skilled people
  • present a plan to deepen science capability in areas of existing strength and emerging state and national objectives.

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