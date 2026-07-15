Submitted by sudeepm on
Expertise
Radioastronomy
Dedicated first name
Ruby
Dedicated last name
Payne-Scott
Dedicated salutation
Ms
Dedication link
https://csiropedia.csiro.au/payne-scott-ruby/
Dedication status
Approved
Donors
Donor first name
Brian
Donor last name
Schmidt
Donor salutation
Professor
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Scientific achievement
Believed to be Australia's first female radio astronomer
Tile number
4
Tile row
5
Tile section
i
Dedication
Ruby Violet Payne-Scott, BSc MSc DipEd (1912-1932) An Australian pioneer in radio physics and radio astronomy, and is believed to have been the first female radio astronomer. Dedicated by Professor Brian Schmidt AC FAA FRS Nobel Laureate