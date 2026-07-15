Submitted by sudeepm on
Dedicated first name
Uwe
Dedicated last name
Radok
Dedicated salutation
Dr
Dedication link
https://www.publish.csiro.au/rs/RS15013
Dedication status
Approved
Donors
Donor first name
Ian
Donor last name
Allison
Donor salutation
Dr
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Tile number
6
Tile row
4
Tile section
ii
Dedication
Dr Uwe Radok (1916 - 2009) pioneered numerical weather prediction in Australia and consolidated Australia‚Äôs Antarctic glaciological research program.¬†He was a mentor to many and a strong advocate of international scientific collaboration. Dedicated by Dr Ian Allison AO FAA.