Submitted by sudeepm on
Dedicated first name
Chintamani Nagesa
Dedicated last name
Ramachandra
Dedicated salutation
Professor
Dedication link
https://www.jncasr.ac.in/faculty/cnrrao
Dedication status
Approved
Donors
Donor first name
Chennupati
Donor last name
Jagadish
Donor salutation
Professor
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Tile number
47
Tile row
2
Tile section
xii
Dedication
Professor Chintamani Nagesa Ramachandra (CNR) Rao Bharata Ratna FAA FRS NAS. Linus Pauling Professor and Honorary President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru.¬† Dedicated by Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC FAA FTSE.