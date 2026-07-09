Submitted by sudeepm on
Expertise
Botany
Dedicated first name
Noel Charles
Dedicated last name
William Beadle
Dedicated salutation
Professor
Dedicated to
Fellows
Donors
Donor first name
Barry
Donor last name
Osmond
Image Copyright
Off
Image credit
Off
Is anonymous
Off
Tile number
5
Tile row
33
Tile section
ix