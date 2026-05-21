Deborah Rathjen
FAA
Fields of research32 BIOMEDICAL AND CLINICAL SCIENCES
-
3204
IMMUNOLOGY
- 320402 Applied immunology (incl. antibody engineering, xenotransplantation and t-cell t
- 320404 Cellular Immunology
- 3209 NEUROSCIENCES
-
3211
ONCOLOGY AND CARCINOGENESIS
- 321101 Cancer Cell Biology
- 321104 Cancer Therapy (excl. Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy)
For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .
Expertise type
- Autoimmune Disease
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- T Cells
- Anxiety
- CAR T cell
- Cancer Therapy
- Autoimmunity
- Cancer Immunotherapy
Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.