Fields of research 32 BIOMEDICAL AND CLINICAL SCIENCES 3204 IMMUNOLOGY 320402 Applied immunology (incl. antibody engineering, xenotransplantation and t-cell t 320404 Cellular Immunology

3209 NEUROSCIENCES

3211 ONCOLOGY AND CARCINOGENESIS 321101 Cancer Cell Biology 321104 Cancer Therapy (excl. Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy)

For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .

Expertise type Autoimmune Disease

Rheumatoid arthritis

T Cells

Anxiety

CAR T cell

Cancer Therapy

Autoimmunity

Cancer Immunotherapy

Dr Deborah Rathjen is an accomplished Australian scientist, innovator, and biotechnology leader with more than 40 years of experience translating cutting-edge research into life-changing medical therapies. A named inventor on patents behind globally successful autoimmune drugs like Humira and Remicade, she has led the development of treatments for cancer, Alzheimer’s, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Dr Rathjen has raised over $130 million for Australian startups and guided the nation’s first homegrown CAR-T therapy into clinical trials. Her leadership extends across key national science bodies and policy, including shaping Australia’s R&D Tax Incentive. As a CEO, board director and advisor, she continues to champion science education, infrastructure, and commercialisation – driving global health impact and strengthening Australia’s role in the international biotechnology landscape.

Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.