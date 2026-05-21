Dr

Deborah Rathjen

FAA

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Dr Deborah Rathjen is an accomplished Australian scientist, innovator, and biotechnology leader with more than 40 years of experience translating cutting-edge research into life-changing medical therapies. A named inventor on patents behind globally successful autoimmune drugs like Humira and Remicade, she has led the development of treatments for cancer, Alzheimer’s, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Dr Rathjen has raised over $130 million for Australian startups and guided the nation’s first homegrown CAR-T therapy into clinical trials. Her leadership extends across key national science bodies and policy, including shaping Australia’s R&D Tax Incentive. As a CEO, board director and advisor, she continues to champion science education, infrastructure, and commercialisation – driving global health impact and strengthening Australia’s role in the international biotechnology landscape.

Fields of research

32 BIOMEDICAL AND CLINICAL SCIENCES
  • 3204 IMMUNOLOGY
    • 320402 Applied immunology (incl. antibody engineering, xenotransplantation and t-cell t
    • 320404 Cellular Immunology
  • 3209 NEUROSCIENCES
  • 3211 ONCOLOGY AND CARCINOGENESIS
    • 321101 Cancer Cell Biology
    • 321104 Cancer Therapy (excl. Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy)

For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .

Expertise type

  • Autoimmune Disease
  • Rheumatoid arthritis
  • T Cells
  • Anxiety
  • CAR T cell
  • Cancer Therapy
  • Autoimmunity
  • Cancer Immunotherapy

Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.