Fields of research 49 MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .

Expertise type Mathematical Analysis

Applied Mathematics

Mathematics

Mathematical Models in Biology and Ecology

Mathematical Physics

Pure Mathematics

Professor Enrico Valdinoci is an internationally leading researcher in the field of partial differential equations. He has made groundbreaking contributions both to classical elliptic and parabolic partial differential equations and to nonlocal partial differential equations. He is one of the founders of the field of nonlocal partial differential equations and has played a central role in developing both theory and applications of such equations. He has discovered fundamentally new and unexpected features of nonlocal partial differential equations which do not exist in the classical setting. He led the field in understanding the behaviour of such equations, particularly in instances where both nonlocality and nonlinearity are present – such as nonlocal minimal surfaces and phase coexistence models with long-range particle interactions

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