Huanting Wang
FAA
Fields of research40 ENGINEERING
-
4004
CHEMICAL ENGINEERING
- 400409 Separation technologies
-
4016
MATERIALS ENGINEERING
- 401602 Composite and Hybrid Materials
For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .
Expertise type
- Nanomaterials
- Chemical Engineering
- Electrolytes
- Catalysis
- Electrocatalysis
- Polymers
- Energy conversion
- Materials
- Clean Energy Transition
- Separation Science
- Membranes
- Chemical manufacturing
Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.