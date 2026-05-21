Fields of research 40 ENGINEERING 4004 CHEMICAL ENGINEERING 400409 Separation technologies

4016 MATERIALS ENGINEERING 401602 Composite and Hybrid Materials

For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .

Expertise type Nanomaterials

Chemical Engineering

Electrolytes

Catalysis

Electrocatalysis

Polymers

Energy conversion

Materials

Clean Energy Transition

Separation Science

Membranes

Chemical manufacturing

Professor Huanting Wang is a renowned scientist in the fields of membrane science and chemical engineering. His pioneering research has driven major advances in the separation and purification of substances through the design of novel membranes. His work has led to the creation of functional membranes capable of selectively filtering ions for mineral extraction. He has also developed innovative materials and architectures that enhance the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability of separation processes, such as water desalination and purification. His contributions continue to shape the future of advanced membranes and separation technologies for industrial and environmental applications

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