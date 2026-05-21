Nicki Packer
FAA
Fields of research31 BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
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3101
BIOCHEMISTRY AND CELL BIOLOGY
- 310107 Glycobiology
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3404
MEDICINAL AND BIOMOLECULAR CHEMISTRY
- 340405 Glycoconjugates
For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .
Expertise type
- Gut Microbiome
- Cancer Metastasis
- Glycoprotein
- Membrane Proteins
- Glycobiology
- Biological Chemistry
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Protein Structure-Function Relationships
- Extracellular Vesicles
- Carbohydrates
- Host-microbe interactions
- Functional Groups
- Extracellular matrix
- Analytical Chemistry
- Glycosciences
- Databases
- Biochemistry
- Brain Structure
- Glycomics
- Proteins
Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.