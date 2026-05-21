Nicki Packer

Fields of research 31 BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES 3101 BIOCHEMISTRY AND CELL BIOLOGY 310107 Glycobiology

34 CHEMICAL SCIENCES 3404 MEDICINAL AND BIOMOLECULAR CHEMISTRY 340405 Glycoconjugates

For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .

Expertise type Gut Microbiome

Cancer Metastasis

Glycoprotein

Membrane Proteins

Glycobiology

Biological Chemistry

Cardiovascular Disease

Protein Structure-Function Relationships

Extracellular Vesicles

Carbohydrates

Host-microbe interactions

Functional Groups

Extracellular matrix

Analytical Chemistry

Glycosciences

Databases

Biochemistry

Brain Structure

Glycomics

Proteins

Distinguished Professor Nicolle Packer is a world leader in glycomics. Her research career has focused on analysing the complexity of glycans (carbohydrates and sugars). She is a pioneer in enabling, promoting and transforming glycoscience from an unrecognised niche research area into a high-impact international specialty field that has applications across medicine and agriculture. Her research has linked glycomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and bioinformatics to reveal fundamental facts on the importance of glycoconjugates and given new understanding of infection and disease with resultant drug targets. Professor Packer's research has demonstrated that analytical glycoscience has significant and unique relevance across diverse biological functions.

Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.