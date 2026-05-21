Fields of research 32 BIOMEDICAL AND CLINICAL SCIENCES 3209 NEUROSCIENCES For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .

Expertise type Visual ecology

Retinal Photoceptors

Brain Function

Sensory ecology

Brain Structure

Visual Processing

Professor Paul Martin has transformed our understanding of evolution and function of the visual system. His work shows how evolutionarily ancient visual pathways, that were considered vestigial in the brains of humans and monkeys, contribute to diverse and important visual functions such as colour vision and movement perception. These pathways begin in the eye, and project centrally via the lateral geniculate nucleus, a structure that Professor Martin's work revealed to be a much more than a humble relay nucleus.

Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.