Sally Williams

Expertise type Research Commercialisation

Artificial Intelligence

High Performance Computing

Ms Sally-Ann Williams is a pivotal figure in Australia's science and technology landscape, distinguished by her career in nurturing nascent startup operations, through to building globally competitive, research-driven businesses. Ms Williams has thus been a key architect of Australia's deep tech ecosystem, translating discovery into major economic and social outcomes. As CEO of Cicada Innovations, she enabled companies to raise over $6.1 billion. Her foundational work at Google built its Australian R&D team into a global force. Ms Williams has driven systemic changes nationally through her many advisory and policy formation roles, including chairing the Australian Government's Pathway to Diversity in STEM Review. Through tireless advocacy and hands-on company building, Ms Williams has fundamentally advanced Australia's capacity for science-led innovation.

Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.