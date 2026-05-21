Tim Schmidt
FAA
Fields of research34 CHEMICAL SCIENCES
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3406
PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY (INCL. STRUCTURAL)
- 340606 Photochemistry
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3407
THEORETICAL AND COMPUTATIONAL CHEMISTRY
- 340704 Theoretical quantum chemistry
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4009
ELECTRONICS, SENSORS AND DIGITAL HARDWARE
- 400910 Photovoltaic devices (solar cells)
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5101
ASTRONOMICAL SCIENCES
- 510199 Astronomical sciences not elsewhere classified
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5102
ATOMIC, MOLECULAR AND OPTICAL PHYSICS
- 510201 Atomic and Molecular Physics
For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .
Expertise type
- Molecular Physics
- Laser Spectroscopy
- Quantum Chemistry
Please contact fellowship@science.org.au to request any updates to the data.