Tim Schmidt

Fields of research 34 CHEMICAL SCIENCES 3406 PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY (INCL. STRUCTURAL) 340606 Photochemistry

3407 THEORETICAL AND COMPUTATIONAL CHEMISTRY 340704 Theoretical quantum chemistry

40 ENGINEERING 4009 ELECTRONICS, SENSORS AND DIGITAL HARDWARE 400910 Photovoltaic devices (solar cells)

51 PHYSICAL SCIENCES 5101 ASTRONOMICAL SCIENCES 510199 Astronomical sciences not elsewhere classified

5102 ATOMIC, MOLECULAR AND OPTICAL PHYSICS 510201 Atomic and Molecular Physics

For full list of research codes, please visit the ARC Website .

Expertise type Molecular Physics

Laser Spectroscopy

Quantum Chemistry

Professor Timothy Schmidt is an eminent physical chemist whose work spans solar energy and astrochemistry. He achieved world-record photochemical upconversion efficiencies and was the first to apply this process to solar cells, advancing prospects for next-generation renewable energy. His research has also transformed understanding of molecules in space, particularly the fundamental C₂ molecule, and illuminated the behaviour of highly reactive species through pioneering gas-phase spectroscopy. These discoveries have reshaped knowledge of molecular structure and reactivity across chemistry and physics. His international impact has been recognised through major honours, including the Coblentz Award (2010) and the Broida Prize (2015).

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