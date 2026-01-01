Head of Media and Communications

Department/team: Media and Communications

Job type: Permanent ongoing position

Full time / part time: Full time

Location: Canberra

Salary classification: Senior Manager Level 2: $176,030 including up to 17% super

About the Australian Academy of Science

The Australian Academy of Science is a national learned academy of distinguished Australian scientists, championing science for the benefit of all.

As an independent, non-government, not-for-profit organisation, the Academy delivers scientific advice and advocacy to support evidence-based decision-making in Australia.

The Academy also holds Australia's membership of the International Science Council and its affiliated unions, connecting Australian scientists with the global scientific community.

The Academy’s office is located on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country in Canberra, ACT.

Our culture

The Academy reflects organisational values that earn and sustain trust. The Academy is independent, non-partisan and ethical; acts with integrity, honesty, and transparency; supports diversity and inclusion and is respectful of sources of knowledge, such as those of First Nations people.

We offer a safe, flexible and inclusive work environment and strive to create an environment that connects, respects and values staff, investing in them to nurture and develop them as professionals.

Employee benefits

The Academy strives to provide its staff with exceptional benefits and support. Staff benefits available at the Academy include:

free parking in the city

up to 17% superannuation

salary packaging options

flexible working

additional paid days over Christmas

additional personal leave provisions

employee assistance program

professional development support.

The position

Reporting to the Executive Director and working as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, you will lead the Academy's media and communications function and manage a small, high-performing team.

You will be responsible for developing and delivering strategic communications initiatives that enhance the Academy's visibility, influence and reputation. This includes leading media relations, identifying and capitalising on opportunities for engagement, developing compelling content across traditional and digital channels, and providing trusted strategic advice to senior leaders and Fellows.

Reflecting the size of the team, this is a hands-on role: alongside setting strategic direction, you'll be directly involved in writing, producing and delivering content and campaigns.

You'll thrive in a fast-paced environment where strategic thinking, sound judgement and the ability to respond effectively to emerging issues are essential.

About you

You are a strategic communications leader with substantial experience in media, journalism, public relations or corporate communications, backed by excellent knowledge of the media landscape and well-established journalistic contacts.

You have a proven ability to identify and convert media opportunities, craft compelling narratives and deliver communication strategies that enhance organisational reputation and impact. Your exceptional writing, stakeholder engagement and advisory skills enable you to translate complex issues into clear, engaging and accessible communications.

You bring established relationships across media, government and sector stakeholders along with the credibility and judgement to provide trusted advice to senior leaders. Comfortable operating in a dynamic environment, you are equally adept at leading proactive communications campaigns, managing sensitive issues and responding to emerging opportunities and challenges.

As an experienced people leader, you have a track record of leading high-performing teams, building capability and fostering collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement. You are an inclusive and values-driven leader who inspires excellence, develops capability and contributes positively to organisational culture and strategic outcomes.

An understanding of the science, research, education or not-for-profit sectors will be highly regarded.

Selection criteria

Excellent knowledge of the Australian media landscape, with well-established journalistic contacts and a track record of securing impactful coverage.

Strategic mindset, with a demonstrated ability to identify and convert media opportunities, by creating relevant, engaging, high-quality content delivered across a diverse range of platforms to increase impact and meet strategic objectives.

Outstanding interpersonal skills with a proven ability to develop and maintain trusted relationships with media, ministerial, government and other relevant stakeholders.

Experience in a variety of media platforms, with the ability to adopt new platforms rapidly, analysing and evaluating data produced by these platforms to report on the effectiveness of media and communications activities.

Proven experience leading and developing high-performing teams with a demonstrated ability to build capability and fostering strong teamwork, with a hands-on approach suited to a small agile team.

Proven track record of operating as a trusted, supportive member of a senior leadership team, building strong working relationships with colleagues and contributing openly and respectfully to shared decisions.

Proven ability to develop and deliver accessible and inclusive content and channels that consider and reach diverse audiences, remove barriers to participation, and promote equitable engagement.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion about this role, please contact Melissa Abberton, Executive Director.

If this opportunity sounds like a great fit for you, please apply including a copy of your CV and a cover letter (max. two pages) explaining why this role is for you and how you’ll contribute to our team. Please refer to the selection criteria.

Please apply via Seek or directly to hr@science.org.au

Applications close 5pm AEST, Friday 7 August 2026. However, we will be processing applications as they arrive.