Department/team: International Science Council Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific

Reports to: Director, International Science Council Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific

Role type: Specified term to 30 June 2028

Full time / Part time: Part time 0.8 FTE

Location: Canberra preferred, other locations considered

Salary classification: Level AAS 6(1–3) $91,480–$95,460 plus up to 17% super

About us

Australian Academy of Science

The Australian Academy of Science is a national learned academy of distinguished Australian scientists, championing science for the benefit of all. The Academy is an independent, non-government, not-for-profit organisation delivering sought after science advice that influences Australia’s actions and contributes to global science.

The Academy strives to advance Australia as a nation that embraces scientific knowledge and whose people enjoy the benefits of science. The Academy’s office is located on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country in Canberra, ACT.

International Science Council

The International Science Council (ISC) is an international non-governmental organisation with a mission to act as the global voice for science to promote science as a global public good. The ISC works at the global level to catalyse and convene scientific expertise, advice, and influence on issues of major concern to both science and society.

The ISC has a unique global membership that brings together more than 220 diverse organisations from all fields of science across all regions of the world. It is the largest international non-government science organisation of its kind.

Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific

The ISC’s Asia-Pacific team, known as the Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific (RFP-AP), is based at the Australian Academy of Science. It works to ensure that regional needs and priorities are adequately represented in the ISC’s global agenda, that regional voices are actively engaged in ISC governance, and that the region benefits from the results of that work. The Pacific Programme Manager position is based in Australia.

Employee benefits

The Academy strives to provide its staff with exceptional benefits and support. Staff benefits available to staff at the Academy include:

free parking in the city

up to 17% superannuation

salary packaging options

flexible working

additional paid days over Christmas

additional personal leave provisions

employee assistance program

professional development support.

Our culture

The Academy reflects organisational values that earn and sustain trust. The Academy is independent, non-partisan and ethical; acts with integrity, honesty, and transparency; supports diversity and inclusion and is respectful of sources of knowledge, such as those of First Nations people.

We offer a safe, flexible and inclusive work environment and strive to create an environment that connects, respects and values staff, investing in them to nurture and develop them as professionals.

About you

We are seeking a dynamic and culturally grounded individual with an excellent understanding of the science, research and innovation ecosystem in both Australia and the Pacific region.

You will have:

a tertiary qualification in a relevant field

strong understanding of Pacific cultures, networks and priorities

demonstrated experience in programme and project management

excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage respectfully across diverse stakeholders, including Indigenous knowledge holders

commitment to equity, inclusion and advancing the role of science in sustainable development for the Asia-Pacific region.

The position

The Pacific Programme Manager will play a key role in the planning, coordination and delivery of activities that use science, innovation and research to build capacity, connection, careers and growth in the Pacific and Australia.

This includes:

supporting the governance of large and complex research collaborations

mapping and managing a network of Pacific researchers and organisations

leading and managing time-bound programmes and activities

organising and coordinating meetings, workshops and symposia

acting as a connector between the ISC, Academy and Pacific regional partners

solid understanding of scientific ecosystems and research infrastructure, particularly within the Pacific context, including the interplay between local knowledge systems, regional institutions and global scientific networks.

This position is for a 0.8 FTE appointment. It is a fixed term contract to 30 June 2028.

Key requirements

Qualifications and experience

Tertiary qualification in a relevant field.

Strong professional and cultural ties to the Pacific region and experience working within its networks and cultures.

Background in transdisciplinary research practice and/or large-scale collaboration and program design.

Demonstrated understanding of the research ecosystem in the Pacific region.

Demonstrated experience in program and project management, including budget management, scheduling, monitoring and reporting.

Technical skills

Proficiency with program management tools, including budget and financial reporting.

Strong research, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience drafting high-level reports (e.g. council papers, government reports, program outputs).

Ability to prepare communications content such as briefs, reports and stakeholder updates.

Communication and cultural competence

Excellent oral and written English communication skills. Knowledge of Pacific languages an advantage.

Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders, including governments, academic institutions, Traditional knowledge holders and regional organisations.

Experience engaging respectfully with diverse knowledge systems, including Local and Traditional Knowledge.

Cultural sensitivity and deep understanding of Pacific traditions and values.

Relationship management and teamwork

Demonstrated ability to proactively build and maintain stakeholder networks across the Pacific region.

Skilled in diplomacy and interpersonal engagement.

Collaborative approach, contributing positively to team and organisational success.

Strategic and leadership skills

Ability to lead complex projects and support governance of collaborative networks.

Capacity to identify risks and emerging opportunities relevant to Pacific priorities.

Commitment to diversity, workplace participation, health and safety, and equity principles.

Strong organisational skills, with the ability to work autonomously while supporting collective goals.

Contact details

Further information on the position is available from Ronit Prawer, Director, International Science Council Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific.

How to apply

Please apply via Seek or Employment Hero by Friday 27 November 2026 with your résumé and a 1–2-page statement outlining why you are the right person to join our team.

If you have any questions, please contact People & Culture.

To be eligible to apply for this role you must be legally permitted to work in Australia. The Australian Academy of Science values social and cultural diversity. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people; people with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; who identify as LGBTIQ+; and people with disability. The Academy is committed to the principles of equal employment opportunity and the provision of a safe and healthy work environment. The Academy supports and promotes flexible work practices.