Program Officer

Department/Team: Program Delivery Unit

Reports to: Senior Programs Officer

Role status: Ongoing

Role type: Full time

Location: Canberra

Role classification: Level 6(1) – $107,035 package including up to 17% superannuation

About the Academy

The Australian Academy of Science is a national learned academy of distinguished Australian scientists, championing science for the benefit of all. The Academy is an independent, non-government, not-for-profit organisation delivering sought after science advice that influences Australia’s actions and contributes to global science.

The Academy strives to advance Australia as a nation that embraces scientific knowledge and whose people enjoy the benefits of science.

The Academy’s offices are located in Canberra in the ACT, operating out of two iconic heritage listed buildings, the Shine Dome and Ian Potter House in the centre of the city.

We acknowledge and pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands on which the Academy Fellows and employees live and work, and to their elders, past and present.

Our culture

The Academy reflects organisational values that earn and sustain trust. The Academy is independent, non-partisan and ethical; acts with integrity, honesty, and transparency; supports diversity and inclusion and is respectful of sources of knowledge, such as those of First Nations people.

We offer a safe, flexible and inclusive work environment and strive to create an environment that connects, respects and values staff, investing in them to nurture and develop them as professionals.

The position

The Australian Academy of Science is looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Programs Officer to support the delivery of various prestigious programs as part of the Academy’s Program Delivery Unit.

As the Programs Officer, you will play a critical role in managing programs – from initial design through to application, delivery, compliance and evaluation. Reporting to and supported by the Senior Programs Officer, you’ll oversee program and grant rounds, support grantees, manage contracts and budgets, and help promote program impact through events and communications.

This is a unique opportunity to join a values-driven organisation committed to excellence, inclusion, and integrity in science.

Roles and responsibilities

Reporting to the Senior Programs Officer:

Design and deliver program materials; manage application lifecycles; coordinate expert reviews; support recipients with payments, logistics, and reporting; and maintain grants systems and databases.

Track reporting obligations; ensure timely, impact-focused reports; monitor grant compliance; maintain financial records; and prepare governance documentation.

Build strong stakeholder relationships; develop communication materials; draft content for newsletters and social media; and support events and launches.

Develop and update Standard Operating Procedures; contribute to continuous improvement initiatives and cross-functional projects.

Collaborate across teams; uphold organisational values; support a positive team culture; and contribute to diversity, wellbeing and safety initiatives.

Provide general support across programs and projects as needed, ensuring smooth and compliant delivery of all activities.

For full details on the role, please refer to the position description.