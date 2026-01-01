Senior Education Officer – Mathematics

Department/team: Program Delivery (Education)

Reports to: Program Manager – Mathematics

Role status: Full-time (75 hours per fortnight), non-ongoing

Contract: Specified term to 31 December 2027

Location: Canberra preferred, other locations considered

Role classification: Level AAS 8(1)

About the Australian Academy of Science

The Australian Academy of Science is a national learned academy of distinguished Australian scientists, championing science for the benefit of all. As an independent, non-government, not-for-profit organisation, the Academy delivers scientific advice and advocacy to support evidence-based decision-making in Australia.

The Academy also holds Australia's membership of the International Science Council and its affiliated unions, connecting Australian scientists with the global scientific community.

The Academy’s office is located on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country in Canberra, ACT.

Our culture

The Academy reflects organisational values that earn and sustain trust. The Academy is independent, nonpartisan and ethical; acts with integrity, honesty and transparency; supports diversity and inclusion; and is respectful of sources of knowledge, such as those of First Nations people.

We offer a safe, flexible and inclusive work environment and strive to create an environment that connects, respects and values staff, investing in them to nurture and develop them as professionals.

Employee benefits

The Academy strives to provide its staff with exceptional benefits and support. Staff benefits available to staff at the Academy include:

free parking in the city

up to 17% superannuation

salary packaging options

flexible working

additional paid days over Christmas

additional personal leave provisions

employee assistance program

professional development support.

About the Academy Education program

The Australian Academy of Science’s school education focus is providing advice and support for Foundation to Year 10 teachers of mathematics and science.

Our education programs are evidence-based and grounded in research and are designed to build teacher capability in these learning areas, maximising the impact they make in the classroom.

Primary Connections, Science Connections and reSolve are well-established Academy programs with a strong track record and broad collaboration across the education sector.

Backed by continued Australian Government investment, the Academy will build on this foundation to deliver the next phase of these programs out to the end of 2027, strengthening the programs and bringing resource development, professional learning and delivery closer together.

About the position

Reporting to the Program Manager – Mathematics Education and working collaboratively with Education team colleagues, the Senior Education Officer will make a key contribution to the development and production of quality teaching and learning resources, predominantly for primary years, with a focus on improving the quality of mathematics education in Australian schools.

The opportunity is available as a full-time term contract to December 2027. Preferred location for the role is Canberra, however applications for remote working arrangements will be considered.

The successful applicant will have tertiary qualifications in maths and/or science education. They have strong writing and communication skills, work well independently and in teams, and will be highly organised with the ability to manage multiple priorities.

For full details on the role, please refer to the position description.