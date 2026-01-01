National Committee for Medicine

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The National Committee for Medicine is under establishment. The purpose of the Committee is to: 

  • provide advice to the Academy’s Council on matters relating to emerging and future scientific developments and capability needs relevant to Australia and the region  
  • foster scientific disciplines, both in Australia and globally  
  • provide scientific advice on behalf of the Academy to public consultations and  
  • inform the Academy of relevant policy matters. 

Members

Chair

  • Professor Andrew Roberts AM FAA FAHMS, 2026–2029

Deputy Chair

  • To be filled

Ordinary Members

  • Professor Michelle Haber AM FAA FAHMS, 2026–2029
  • Professor Anne Kelso AO FAA FAHMS, 2026–2029
  • Professor Benjamin Kile FAHMS, 2026–2029
  • Professor Sharon Lewin AO FAA FAHMS, 2026–2029
  • Professor Andrew Wilson, 2026–2029

Observers

  • None

Ex-officio

  • None