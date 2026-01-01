National Committee for Medicine
The National Committee for Medicine is under establishment. The purpose of the Committee is to:
- provide advice to the Academy’s Council on matters relating to emerging and future scientific developments and capability needs relevant to Australia and the region
- foster scientific disciplines, both in Australia and globally
- provide scientific advice on behalf of the Academy to public consultations and
- inform the Academy of relevant policy matters.
Members
Chair
- Professor Andrew Roberts AM FAA FAHMS, 2026–2029
Deputy Chair
- To be filled
Ordinary Members
- Professor Michelle Haber AM FAA FAHMS, 2026–2029
- Professor Anne Kelso AO FAA FAHMS, 2026–2029
- Professor Benjamin Kile FAHMS, 2026–2029
- Professor Sharon Lewin AO FAA FAHMS, 2026–2029
- Professor Andrew Wilson, 2026–2029
Observers
- None
Ex-officio
- None