2026 Boden Research Conference: Cell cryobanking and the role of museums

The Museums Victoria Research Institute is holding a conference and two workshops to support wildlife conservation and research in Australia.

The events are supported by the Australian Academy of Science’s Boden Research Conference award and held in collaboration with international experts in cell culture and cryopreservation.

Conference

The conference is organised under six main themes, each led by a keynote speaker:

Cryobanking challenging species: Dr Oz Pump (Mandai Nature Group, Singapore) Preserving and restoring living genomic diversity: Professor Katherine Belov AO FAA (The University of Sydney) Reprogramming cells of wildlife: Dr Gerard Tarulli (The University of Melbourne) Advanced reproductive technologies from cells: TBC Gene drive and wildlife conservation: Dr Ellen Cottingham (The University of Melbourne) Cytogenetics: Mitochondrial interactions and chromosomal evolution: Dr Sally Potter (Macquarie University)

Workshop 1: Tissue sampling for cell culture

1.00pm – 5.00pm, Wednesday 9 September 2026

For field researchers and ecologists who can collect tissue samples for cell culture. Topics include:

Collection safety and zoonoses

Which tissues to biopsy in different taxa (mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, fish), including demos of collection, disinfection and how to store in collection medium

Three sample collection and tissue storage techniques: fresh, slow freeze and vitrification.

Registration includes tissue collection for cell culture kit.

Workshop 2: Lab techniques for cell culture

9.00am – 5.00pm, 10–11 September 2026

Aimed at laboratory technicians and researchers undertaking cell culturing and cryopreserving. Topics include:

Making media and feeding cells

How to set up tissue culture – explant/biopsy and collagenase techniques

How to passage cells from plates to flasks

Checking viability, visualisation of cell cultures and freezing cell lines

Minimum data requirement for cell culture cryobanking.

Invited speakers