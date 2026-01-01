2026 Ian Wark Lecture by Dr Tony Murphy

About the lecture

From (very) hot gas to a cooler and safer planet: Plasmas protecting the ozone layer and reducing global warming

Plasmas (ionised gas) make up 99.9% of the visible universe. The sun and other stars are composed of plasma; lightning and sparks are everyday ‘down-to-earth’ examples.

Plasmas are also extremely useful. Since they were first used for street lighting in the late 19th century, their applications have multiplied to include welding and cutting of metals, etching of the semiconductors used in all electronic devices, deposition of a wide range of coatings, and purification of water – to name a few.

Plasmas can also be good for the environment. Dr Tony Murphy helped develop the PLASCON (now PyroplasTM) plasma process that was used to destroy stockpiles of ozone-depleting substances in Australia, the UK and the US, and is now being applied to potent global warming gases such as trifluoromethane.

He has also contributed to the international effort to replace the sulfur hexafluoride (another strong global warming gas) used in high-voltage circuit breakers with more benign alternatives.

Dr Murphy will discuss his role in these projects, showing how a fundamental understanding of plasma physics and chemistry was essential to developing real solutions.

He will also describe a new plasma process under development that aims to turn iron- and steelmaking – which are currently responsible for 7 to 9% of global carbon emissions – into an environmentally friendly process that would ensure the future of Australia’s huge iron ore deposits.

The lecture will begin at 7.30pm and will be preceded by a cocktail function in the Wild Planet gallery at 6.30pm.

About the speaker