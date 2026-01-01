Selby Fellowship lecture: Decoding fibroblast identity and function in vascular pathology

Whether you're a researcher, clinician, or student, this is a unique opportunity to hear from a global expert at the forefront of cardiovascular science.

Professor Dr Judith Sluimer is a global leader in vascular biology, known for pioneering research on vascular ageing and atherosclerosis. After training at Maastricht University and Columbia University, she built an award‑winning research program uncovering how macrophages and mesenchymal cells drive plaque destabilisation. Her team’s discoveries combine cutting‑edge multi‑omics, experimental models and human studies.



Backed by major grants including NWO Veni, Vidi, Vici; Marie Curie; Humboldt; and Dutch Heart Foundation Fellowships, she collaborates internationally through Leducq and ERA‑CVD networks and holds affiliations with RWTH Aachen and the University of Edinburgh. As a Selby Fellow, she will visit Australia to share new insights and build research collaborations.

Event details

No registration is required to attend this free event.

Date: Wednesday 5 August 2026

Time: 11.30am – 12.30pm AEST

Venue: Level 3 Auditorium, South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, North Terrace, Adelaide

Cost: Free

For all event enquiries, please contact Tulin Fisk at Tulin.Fisk@sahmri.com.

About the award

The Selby Fellowship is financed through the trustees of the Selby Scientific Foundation. In 1980, the Directors of H B Selby Australia recognised the need for a continuing source of funds to help finance education, research and development in the fields of science and medicine. The fellowship is awarded to distinguished international scientists to conduct public lectures and visit scientific centres across Australia to share their research.