Academy Council appoints inaugural Executive Director

The Council of the Australian Academy of Science is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Melissa Abberton as the Academy’s inaugural Executive Director, marking a deliberate evolution in the organisation’s leadership structure.

The move to an executive director model reflects contemporary governance practice for mission-driven organisations, and a deliberate choice to deepen the partnership between Council and the Academy’s executive leadership in advancing the Academy’s strategic direction.

“This change reflects how we believe the Academy should be led at this point in its history, with Council closely engaged in our strategic direction, and an Executive Director who brings both the operational capability and the relationship depth with our Fellows, partners and stakeholders, to deliver that strategy,” Academy President Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC said.

Ms Abberton has served the Academy for the past five years as Chief Operating Officer, bringing broad commercial and financial management expertise, extensive experience leading organisational and cultural change, and a genuine and deeply held commitment to the Academy’s purpose and its people.

“I am deeply honoured by Council’s confidence, and I look forward to working alongside the President, Fellows, staff and our partners to advance the Academy’s mission,” Ms Abberton said.

Ms Abberton’s appointment comes as the Academy’s incoming President, Professor Sam Berkovic AC, begins his role in late May.